Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Linear alkylbenzenes (sometimes also known as LABs) are a family of organic compounds with the formula C6H5CnH2n+1. Typically, n lies between 10 and 16, although generally supplied as a tighter cut, such as C12-C15, C12-C13 and C10-C13, for detergent use.The CnH2n+1 chain is unbranched. They are mainly produced as intermediate in the production of surfactants, for use in detergent. Since the 1960s, LABs have emerged as the dominant precursor of biodegradable detergents.

Increasing consumer spending coupled with flourishing cleaning industry is likely to fuel the demand over the next six years. Volatile raw material prices, however, are projected to act as a key challenge for market participants. Also, consumers, particularly in developed countries, are becoming aware about adverse effects of using synthetic detergents on the environment and are looking out for bio-based alternatives.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CEPSA Quimica

Deten Quimica

Fushun Petrochemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemicals

Honeywell

Arabian Petrochemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Reliance Aromatics

Petrochemicals Pvt.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Surfactants

Non-Surfactants

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Industry

