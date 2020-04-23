Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lightweight Automotive Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lightweight Automotive Materials Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lightweight Automotive Materials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Lightweight Automotive Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Lightweight Automotive Materials market.”

Lightweight materials such as carbon fiber are increasingly being used in cars and trucks to decrease weight while preserving strength.

Metals is the largest market of the material segment in the automotive lightweight material market, by value. Aluminum is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. OEMs are focused on the application of lightweight materials in all possible vehicle components. Engine downsizing, lightweight metal body, advanced transmission technologies, and the use of exhaust after treatment devices have already been tried by the OEMs and hence, the use of lightweight materials remains the only economical option.

The key factor restraining the growth of automotive lightweight material market is the high cost of raw materials such as carbon fiber, titanium and magnesium. Hence, OEMs from the developing countries which depend more on economical passenger cars, use conventional materials like plastics and high strength steel when compared to premium materials like Titanium and Magnesium.

The global Lightweight Automotive Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lightweight Automotive Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lightweight Automotive Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

ThyssenKrupp AG

Covestro AG

ArcelorMittal S.A

Lyondellbasell N.V

Novelis

SGL Carbon

Toray Industries

PPG Industries

Alcoa Inc

Owens Corning

Borealis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum

HSS

Magnesium/Titanium

Engineering Plastics

High Performance Plastics

Rubber

Composites

Other

Segment by Application

Body-in White

Chassis & Suspension

Powertrains and Closure

Interiors

Other

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580