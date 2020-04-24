Global Light Vehicle (LV) Cabin AC Filters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Light Vehicle (LV) Cabin AC Filters market.

Cabin AC filter is a component that prevents the entry of dust, airborne pollen and other allergic materials, which result in an unpleasant environment and can cause harm to people. It maintains the quality of air inside the cabin of a vehicle.

Cabin AC filters are divided into four types based on the filtration media and purposes. A basic and common type of filter is particle type that comprises fine mesh to trap large particles. Combined type of cabin AC filter has a layer of fine activated charcoal to neutralize bad odor and improve air quality. The third type of filter is anti-allergen filters, wherein filter media is provided with certain type of surface treatment, which has anti-allergenic properties. Fourth type is the high efficiency cabin filter having efficiency over 92.5% and can trap particles of smaller size.

By technology, the particle filter segment is projected to dominate the global LV cabin AC filters market over the forecast period.

The global Light Vehicle (LV) Cabin AC Filters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Light Vehicle (LV) Cabin AC Filters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Vehicle (LV) Cabin AC Filters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch GmbH

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

Sogefi SpA

Valeo SA

Donaldson Company

ACDelco

Mann+Hummel GmbH

K&N Engineering

Hengst SE

ALCO Filters

Eurogielle Srl

Airmatic Filterbau GmbH

Freudenberg

Ahlstrom Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Particle Filter

Combined Filter

Anti-allergen Filter

Very High Efficiency Filter

Segment by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

