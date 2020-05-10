Global Light Vehicle Instrumentation and Cockpits Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Light Vehicle Instrumentation and Cockpits market.

Light vehicle cockpit is an area fabricated for the front side of the vehicle interior from where the driver controls the automobile functions. Light vehicle instrumentation refers to measurement of different automotive parameters such as vehicle speed, engine rotation speed and others. It is one of the most important components in the vehicle interior as it helps the driver in maintaining the vehicle speed and other parameters including engine temperature and distance travelled.

Increasing demand for advanced and compact vehicle interior is the most significant factor driving the light vehicle instrumentation and cockpits market.

This report focuses on Light Vehicle Instrumentation and Cockpits volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Vehicle Instrumentation and Cockpits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Calsonic Kansei

Faurecia SA

Denso Corporation

International Automotive Components Group (IAC)

Johnson Controls

Inteva Products

Magna International

Toyoda Gosei

Magneti Marelli

Nippon Seiki

Visteon Corporation

Valeo SA

Preh GmbH

Hyundai Mobis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Light Vehicle Instrumentation

Light Vehicle Cockpits

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

