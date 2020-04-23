Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Light Emitting Diode (LED) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Light Emitting Diode (LED) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Light Emitting Diode (LED) market."

A light-emitting diode is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a pn junction diode that emits light when activated.

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) are used in variety of applications. A few years ago, application of LED was limited to certain specific lighting needs and had not entered the mainstream general lighting applications. Entrance of LED in applications such as general lighting has given a strong thrust to the market. LED is expected to take over the conventional CFL and CCFL lighting market due to advanced features. Moreover, it is a cost effective solution for all lighting as well as other application purposes such as backlighting in mobile devices and large screen displays, automotive lighting and many others.

Increase in government focus on energy saving solutions, Increase in utility rebates, and Growing display and large screen backlighting market are the factors that drive the market. In addition, growth of smart lighting and high efficacy LED boost the growth of the LED market. However, high initial cost restricts the growth of the market.

The global Light Emitting Diode (LED) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Light Emitting Diode (LED) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Emitting Diode (LED) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cree

GE Lighting

LG Innotek

NICHIA

OSRAM

Philips Lighting

Samsung Electronics

Dialight

Eaton

Emerson

Everlight Electronics

Lite-On

MLS (Forest Lighting)

Seoul Semiconductor

TOYODA GOSE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary Monochrome Leds

High Brightness Monochrome Leds

Color Leds

Flashing Light-Emitting Diode

Other

Segment by Application

Lighting

Advertising Lamp

Light

Screen

Other

