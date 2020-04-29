Global Light Duty Vehicles Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

“Global Light Duty Vehicles Industry Research Report” Provides Detailed Insight Covering All Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights And Competitive Analysis Of Light Duty Vehicles Market.

Light duty vehicle is a truck or car with Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 8,500 lbs. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancement in alternative fuel vehicles, demand for truck rental services, long-range cars to gain share in the light-duty vehicles. The market players are focusing on the launch of light-duty vehicles based on new and innovative platforms. Some of the OEMs, such as Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan, and Daimler, are also working on building common platforms for light-duty vehicles and passenger vehicles as part of the efforts to save on development costs and reduce lead times.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Isuzu Motors Ltd., IVECO S.p.A., Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Volvo AB

The demand for light-duty vehicles is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the lower volume of air pollutants it tends to emit. Additionally, the stringent government regulations aimed at reducing vehicular emissions are expected to enhance the adoption of light-duty electric trucks. Governments in various countries have implemented strict rules aimed at arresting the rising levels of vehicular pollution. For instance, the Government of India has implemented the Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSES), which aims at regulating the output of air pollutants from vehicles. The European Union has also established European emission standards that define the acceptable limits for exhaust emissions. Light duty vehicle tends to emit lower volumes of air pollutants and therefore, turning out to be the most preferred vehicle to transport goods and people.

The global light duty vehicle market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, fuel type, and transmission type. Based on vehicle type, the light duty vehicle market is segmented into: Passenger Cars, Van, Pickup-Trucks, and Light Commercial vehicle (LCV). On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into: Gasoline, Diesel, Electric, and Others. On the basis of transmission type, the market is segmented into: Manual and Automatic.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Light Duty Vehicles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Light Duty Vehicles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

