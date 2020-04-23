Global Li-Ion Battery Separators Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Li-Ion Battery Separators market.

The Lithium ion battery separator shutdowns the mechanism of the battery when abnormal heat generation occur with the battery cell. Lithium ion battery separators are also used to prevent physical contact between anode and cathode while facilitating ion transport thereby preventing short circuit and increasing reliability of the lithium ion battery.

Lithium ion battery separator are primarily manufactured from non-woven fiber, polymer films and ceramic material, where porous membrane are commonly used with these materials in manufacturing of lithium ion battery separator due its low manufacturing cost, prevent mixing of chemicals and improved mechanical properties. Key manufacturers of the market are shifting from use of polymer separator to ceramic coated lithium coated lithium ion battery separators which improved life cycle and increase the performance of lithium ion battery.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Kasei

SK Innovation

Toray

Celgard

UBE

Sumitomo Chem

Entek

Evonik

MPI

W-SCOPE

Senior Tech

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Sci & Tech

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Suzhou GreenPower

Yiteng New Energy

Tianfeng Material

DG Membrane Tech

Newmi-Tech

FSDH

Hongtu LIBS Tech

Shanghai Energy

Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Huiqiang New Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monolayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Bilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Trilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Industrial Use

