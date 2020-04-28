Global Levofloxacin Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Levofloxacin market.

Levofloxacin, sold under the trade names Levaquin among others, is an antibiotic. It is used to treat a number of bacterial infections including acute bacterial sinusitis, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, chronic prostatitis, and some types of gastroenteritis. Along with other antibiotics it may be used to treat tuberculosis, meningitis, or pelvic inflammatory disease. It is available by mouth, intravenously, and in eye drop form.

Factors such as increasing incidences of bacterial infections such as pneumonia & urinary tract infections (UTI) and broad spectrum efficacy drive the market growth.

However, side effects associated with levofloxacin such as tendon inflammation, psychosis, and seizures restrain the market growth.

Furthermore, rising geriatric population and growing initiatives by the government to spread awareness about severe infections are expected to further drive the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alna Biotech Private

Allenge India Pharma

Bestochem

Divine Savior Healthcare

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Pax Healthcare

Aden Healthcare

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddys Laboratories

Zydus Cadila

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

250 mg

500 mg

750 mg

Segment by Application

Pneumonia

Skin Infection

Kidney Infection

Bladder Infection

Others

