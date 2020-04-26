Global Laser Diodes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Laser Diodes market.

Laser diodes are electrically pumped semiconductor lasers in which the gain is generated by an electrical current flowing through a pâ€œn junction or (more frequently) a pâ€œiâ€œn structure. In such a heterostructure, electrons and holes can recombine, releasing the energy portions as photons. This process can be spontaneous, but can also be stimulated by incident photons, in effect leading to optical amplification, and with optical feedback in a laser resonator to laser oscillation. A blue laser diode emits electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 405 and 483 nanometres, which the human eye sees as blue or violet.

The industry is concentration, the key brand include Sony, Nichia, Sharp, Osram Opto Semiconductors, USHIO, TOPTICA Photonics Inc, Egismos Technology Corporation and Ondax. These companies occupied more than 90% market share by revenue in 2016.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sony

Nichia

Sharp

Osram Opto Semiconductors

USHIO

TOPTICA Photonics Inc.

Egismos Technology Corporation

Ondax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode

Multi-Mode Blue Laser Diode

Segment by Application

Bio/Medical

Laser Projectors and Scanner

Blu-Ray Devices

Others

