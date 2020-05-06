Global Larvicides Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Larvicides market.

A larvicide (alternatively larvacide) is an insecticide that is specifically targeted against the larval life stage of an insect. Their most common use is against mosquitoes. Larvicides may be contact poisons, stomach poisons, growth regulators, or (increasingly) biological control agents.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. North America is estimated to be the worlds largest market for pest control products, with the presence of many multinational and national companies in the region. Regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa and the Middle East are also witnessing an increase in demand for larvicides due to an increase in incidences of diseases, the prevalence of stringent hygiene & food safety legislation, IPM practices, and the growing middle-class population.

The global Larvicides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Larvicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Larvicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Certis USA

Central Garden & Pet Company

Nufarm

Russell Ipm

Eli Lilly

Summit Chemical

Gowan Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biocontrol agents

Chemical agents

Insect growth regulators

Other control methods

Segment by Application

Public health

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Livestock

