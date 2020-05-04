Global Landfill Gas Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Landfill Gas market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Landfill Gas market."

Landfill gas consists almost 50% methane, 50% percent carbon dioxide and a small percentage of complex organic compounds and other compounds. Landfill gas is utilizable for power generation as well as for piped gas.

Landfill gas to energy (LFGE) facilities have continued to receive high levels of investment, proving to be a cost-effective way to utilise landfill gas for generating energy, as well as achieving significant reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This report details the levels of investment in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital and operational expenditure and project type by end use application. Through extensive research and discussions with experts in the industry, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the LFGE market over the coming decade.

The global Landfill Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Landfill Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Landfill Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Energy Systems Group

Clarke Energy

Covanta Energy

Viridor

Suez

Wheelabrator

Veolia

China Everbright

A2A

EEW Efw

CA Tokyo 23

Attero

TIRU

MVV Energie

NEAS

China Everbright

Tianjin Teda

Grandblue

Shanghai Environmental

Shenzhen Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermal Technologies

Biochemical Reactions

Segment by Application

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Other

