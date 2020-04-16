Global Laboratory Ovens and Freezers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Laboratory Ovens and Freezers market.

Laboratory ovens are ovens for high-forced volume thermal convection applications. These ovens generally provide uniform temperatures throughout. Process applications for laboratory ovens can be for annealing, die-bond curing, drying, Polyimide baking, sterilizing, and other industrial laboratory functions. Laboratory ovens can be used in numerous different applications and configurations, including clean rooms, forced convection, horizontal airflow, inert atmosphere, natural convection, and pass through.

A laboratory freezer is specifically designed piece of laboratory equipment that has a thermally insulated compartment and a heat pump (mechanical, electronic, or chemical) which transfers heat from the inside of the device to its external environment so that the inside of the freezer is cooled to a temperature below the freezing point of water (at a minimum) or much below it, depending on the substance being frozen.

The global Laboratory Ovens and Freezers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laboratory Ovens and Freezers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laboratory Ovens and Freezers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BioMedical Solutions

Eppendorf

Haier

Helmer Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Panasonic Biomedical

VWR

Arctiko

Aegis Scientific

AGA Marvel

Angelantoni Life Science

Azbil Telstar

Binder

Bionics Scientific Technologies

Carbolite Gero

Chart Industries

EVERmed

Kirsch

Lab Research Products

Liebherr

PerklinElmer

Porkka

Sheldon Manufacturing

Terumo Medical Corporation

Terso Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Laboratory Refrigerator

Explosion Proof Refrigerator

Portable Refrigerator

Sub-Zero Refrigerator

Walk-In Refrigerator

Segment by Application

Research and testing laboratories

Pharmaceutical and healthcare facilities

