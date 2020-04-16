Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Laboratory Automation Workcells market.

Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to research, develop, optimize and capitalize on technologies in the laboratory that enable new and improved processes. Laboratory automation professionals are academic, commercial and government researchers, scientists and engineers who conduct research and develop new technologies to increase productivity, elevate experimental data quality, reduce lab process cycle times, or enable experimentation that otherwise would be impossible.

Automation workcells are special integrated systems in laboratories. These systems improve efficiency, reduce operational cost and time, minimize manpower involvement, and track the process from end-to-end with a single point entry and a disposal exit. The entire process of testing, verification, routing, scheduling, and disposal is all done within the system without any external operation. Automation workcells are available as both standardized products/off-shelf version and customized solutions to address different end-user requirements.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Integration Type

Off-shelf automation workcells

Customized automation workcells

by Solution

Hardware and software solutions

Services

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

