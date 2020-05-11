Global Kefir Grain Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kefir Grain Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Kefir Grain Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global kefir grain market report has been segmented on the basis of type, flavor, application, and region.

Global Kefir Grain Market: Overview

Kefir grain is a dairy product and can be made from cow, goat or sheep milk, which has slightly acidic flavor. Kefir grain contains good amount of biotin, calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin K2, magnesium, folate, and enzymes. In addition, kefir grain product has various health benefits associated with it such as probiotic nature, weight loss property, immunity boosting attribute, help in bone strength building, facilitate digestion, also improve skin health. Also, kefir grain has therapeutic advantages such as rich in antioxidants, phosphorus, magnesium, amino acids, minerals, and enzymes content.

Global Kefir Grain Market: Dynamics

Growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with kefir grain products, coupled with rising demand for high protein dairy products is expected to drive the market growth. Kefir Grain is rich in nutrition and presence of beneficial microbiota, result in increasing demand and consumption of kefir grain products is expected to fuel growth of the global market. In addition, kefir grain helps to boost body immunity, heal inflammatory bowel diseases, build bone density, kills candida, fights allergies, supports detoxification, and improves lactose digestion, which in turn is expected to support revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing purchasing power, rising demand for various applications such as dietary supplements, sauces & dips, etc., higher consumption of ready-to-eat foods, are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the global market.

However, high cost of production of kefir grain product and availability of cholesterol free alternates such as soy milk, toned milk, almond milk, rice milk, and potato milk, are factors expected to challenge growth of the target market to certain extent.

Global Kefir Grain Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the milk kefir grain is expected to account for major revenue share and maintain its dominance over the forecast period, due to increasing adoption for cows milk, goats milk, and sheeps milk as it serves good base for soups and stews.

Among the application segments, the dairy products segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the global market, owing to its use in preparing cheese, ice cream, different flavored frozen kefir grain bars.

Global Kefir Grain Market: Regional Analysis

The Europe kefir grain market is expected to dominate and account for largest market share in terms of revenue. This is attributed to changing consumer preferences and largest producing of kefir grain in countries such as Russia in the region. The North America market is expected to register fastest growth in the global market, due to high consumption of kefir grain at niche grocery stores and specialty shops countries such as US and Canada. Increasing popularity and consumption of dairy products owing to protein, calcium, iodine, riboflavin, vitamin B12, and more antioxidants is expected to drive growth of target market in North America. The Asia Pacific market is expected to contribute major revenue share in the target market owing to growing preference of consumers for dairy products owing to health benefits such as it contains less lactose which helps to improve lactose intolerance.

Global Kefir Grain Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Milk Kefir Grain

Coconut Kefir Grain

Water Kefir Grain

Segmentation by application:

Dairy Products

Dietary Supplement

Sauces & Dips

Drinks and Smoothies

Sauces, Dips & Dressings

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

