Global Kaolin Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Kaolin is a natural clay formed by the chemical weathering of aluminum silicate minerals such as felspars through a complex sequence of events. It is also known as china clay. It is a moderately pure clay that mostly consists of kaolinite and other clay minerals, including anauxite, halloysite, dickite, and nacrite. The demand for kaolin is increasing because of its whiteness and fine particle size, which make it different from other clays, such as fireclay and ball clay. Kaolin has other physical properties such as glossiness, brightness, abrasiveness, and viscosity, which influence its commercial utility. Kaolin often contains small amounts of impurities in the form of rock fragments and colloidal hydrous and oxide materials.

Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market for kaolin. The rise in demand for paper coating materials in emerging markets and increase in the use of paper packaging products are key factors contributing to the growth of the paper industry. The growth of the paper industry is projected to drive the demand for kaolin in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the increased consumption of ceramics in the construction industry and high demand for plastics are also contributing to the growth of the kaolin market in this region.

This report focuses on Kaolin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kaolin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-Washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-Modified & Unprocessed

Segment by Application

Paper

Ceramics & Sanitary wares

Fiberglass

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Plastics

Others

