Global Jumper Wires Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The Global Jumper Wires Market report is a detailed study of the current scenario of the global market and on regional and country-wise markets. The global jumper wires market report has been segmented on the basis of the type, design, application, and region.

About Jumper Wires:

Jumper wire is simply an electric wire or a bunch of wires having connector pins at each end that allow connection between two points. These wires are generally used to set up or configure PCBs (printed circuit boards) such as motherboards of computers. Jumper wires have three versions namely male-to-male, male-to-female and female-to-female.

Market Dynamics: Market Growth Supporting and Hampering Factors

Rapidly growing electronics and semiconductor industries at a global level, coupled with need for jumper wires for applications in these industries is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global jumper wires market to a significant extent. In addition, growing industries such as telecommunications and automotive, coupled with rising demand for jumper wires from these end-use industries is another key factor expected to propel growth of the global jumper wires market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, around 2,370,271 automobiles were manufactured in Canada in 2016, which was an increase of 3.8% compared to 2015 volume.

In addition, jumper wires are used in various desktop computers, owing to product features such as high PVC insulation and flexibility. In addition, increasing adoption of smartphones, coupled with rising need for soldering jumper wire when a track is broken for correcting any working issues in mobile phones is expected to support growth of the market substantially. Furthermore, these wires are also used to diagnose problems in a circuit or to modify a circuit which is expected to augment demand for jumper wires in the years to come.

Moreover, increasing adoption of innovative technologies, coupled with increasing investments by manufacturers in research & development activities are major factors that are expected to create revenue growth opportunities for various players of the overall value chain.

However, some of the major factors that could hinder growth of the global jumper wire market include increasing production of cheap products provided by local players and increasing focus on development of wireless technologies in the electronics industry.

Global Jumper Wires Market: Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the type segments, the male-to-male segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global jumper wires market.

By Design:

Among the design segments, the banana plugs and RCA connectors segments are expected to contribute higher revenue shares in the global jumper wires market in the next 10 years.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the electronics & semiconductor segment is expected to be the dominant segment in the coming years.

Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributable to presence of large number of prominent players in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia in the region. Growing demand for jumper wires by the widespread automobile companies in the region is further expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Growing automobile industry in countries such as China and Japan is expected to support growth of the market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, overall production of passenger vehicles in China was approximately 24,806,687 Units, and Units of commercial vehicles were approximately 4,208,747 in 2017. In addition, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, overall production of passenger vehicles in Japan was approximately 8,347,836 Units, and Units of commercial vehicles were approximately 1,345,910 in 2017.

The North America market is projected to register substantial growth rate, owing to rising production and sales of vehicles and constant need to upgrade power transmission and distribution networks. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, overall production of passenger vehicles in the US was approximately 3,033,216 Units, and commercial vehicles were approximately 8,156,769 Units in 2017.

The Europe market is estimated to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving growth of the Europe market are rising spending capacity among consumers, coupled with rising demand for personal and commercial vehicles in the countries in the region.

Global Jumper Wires Market Segmentation:

Segmentation, by Type:

Male-to-Male

Male-to-Female

Female-to-Female

Segmentation, by Design:

Solid Tips

Banana Plugs

Crocodile Clips

RCA connectors

Others

Segmentation, by Application:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Telecommunication

Automobile

Others

