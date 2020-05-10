Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IoT Sensors Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on IoT Sensors Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the IoT Sensors Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global IoT Sensors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global IoT sensors market was valued at US$ X.x Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to be valued at US$ X.X Mn in 2028. The global IoT sensors market has been divided based on type, network technology, application, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

IoT Sensors: Introduction

Internet of things (IoT) is a network of physical devices, vehicles, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables individuals to connect collect, and create data that improve efficiency and reduce human efforts. IoT sensor is one of the components that are used in smart cities in smart grids, intelligent traffic management systems, smart meters, smart parking, among other applications.

IoT Sensors Market Growth Factors Supporters and Restraints

Growing automotive industry across the globe, coupled with increasing adoption of IoT sensors in the automotive industry are major factors anticipated to fuel global IoT sensors market growth. In addition, growing demand for consumer electronics such as smart TVs, smart homes, and smartphones are other factors expected to further propel the target market growth to a significant extent. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding reasonable consumer electronics in various countries and increasing sales of electronic products are other factors expected to boost growth of the global market. Ongoing technological advancements and high inclination towards new and high-end technologies and integration of enhanced versions of technologies in various equipment or devices across several industries are factors that are anticipated to propel target market growth in the years to come.

However, lack of common protocols and communication standards, high power consumption by connected devices, and limited bandwidth issues in some developing locations are major factors that could restrain the global market growth.

Trends and Future Opportunities:

The ongoing macro trend in the target market is that the adoption of IoT sensors is increasing at a faster pace for various applications including in smart cities, smart parking, smart meters, intelligent traffic management systems, etc. This is anticipated to continue to gain popularity for the next upcoming years and support market growth.

Stringent policies in order to safeguard the systems or data from hacking, and rising adoption of IoT in numerous application by various SMEs and large-scale enterprises, and continuous advancements in industries, especially healthcare, electronics, and automotive are major factors that can create potential opportunities in terms of revenue for existing players in the target market in the future.

Analysis by Segmentation: IoT Sensors Market

By Network Technology:

The wireless network technology segment is projected to grow at a comparatively faster rate, among the two below mentioned segments. The wired network technology is estimated to dominate in the market owing to cost-effectiveness feature.

By Type:

The pressure sensor type segment is anticipated to register significant CAGR over the 10-year forecast period, due to increasing concerns regarding road safety, comfort levels, and reduction in automobile emissions.

By Application:

The consumer electronics segment is estimated to record significant share in terms of value, attributable to increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, smart homes, smart TVs, etc.

Analysis by Region: IoT Sensors Market

The market in North America is anticipated to dominate in the target market in terms of value and consumption/ adoption, due to increasing adoption of Internet-based technologies, wireless sensors, and networks, and trend of early adoption of new technologies across various industrial verticals in countries in this region. In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register significant CAGR in terms of value over the 10-year forecast period, due to improving industrial infrastructure, and rapidly growing electronics and healthcare industries in this region.

Target Audience:

The target audience for the global IoT sensors market includes major semiconductor companies, consumer electronics manufacturers, technology providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), machine-to-machine (M2M) companies, IoT-based companies, telecommunication companies, embedded system companies, and sensor manufacturers.

Global IoT Sensors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Network Technology:

Wired Network Technology

Wireless Network Technology

Segmentation by Type:

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Magnetometers

Pressure sensors

Temperature sensors

Light sensors

Others (proximity sensors, acoustic sensors, motion sensors, radar sensors, etc.)

Segmentation by Application:

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Building automation

Retail

Others (financial institutes, entertainment, transportation, energy, etc.)

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global IoT Sensors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580