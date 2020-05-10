Global Iodine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Iodine Market market.

Global Iodine Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global iodine market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global iodine market report has been segmented on the basis of source, form, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

Iodine is a mineral with atomic number 53 and symbol I. It is a heaviest sable halogen and found in solid form with lustrous purple-black color. Iodine is essential mineral for humans, which is present in high amounts especially in seaweed, cod, dairy products, shrimp, iodized salt, eggs, tuna, etc. it is also added to food products as a dietary supplement. It is an essential component of the thyroid hormones triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). Iodine protects cells from toxic and chemical harmful effects. It also helps to control metabolism and other functions of the body.

Dynamics:

Growing use of iodine in optical polarizing films in liquid crystal displays (LCD) applications is a major factor driving growth of the global iodine market. LCD display is activated by electrical current and depends upon the state it passes or blocks polarized light. Polarized film containing iodine made by absorbing iodine onto the stretched surface of polyvinyl alcohol. Increasing number of individuals with iodine deficiency especially developing counties such as India is another factor expected to increase demand for iodine as a dietary supplement ingredient. Furthermore, growing use of iodine for various industrial applications such as fluorochemicals, animal feed is another factor expected to boost growth of the global iodine market in the near future.

However, long-term consumption of high amounts of iodine can cause toxicity and is expected to hamper growth of the global iodine market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of form, the organic compounds segment is expected to dominates the global market in terms of revenue and maintain its strong position in the near future. This is primarily attributed to rising use of iodine in pet food and cattle feed and in turn is expected to supporting growth of this segment in the target market.

Regional Analysis:

Currently, market in Europe accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period. Regulations regarding consumption of iodized salt by UNICEF and World health organization is a key factor propelling growth of the target market in this region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Growing awareness regarding iodine deficiency among individuals is a factor fueling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Iodine Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by source:

Underground Brines

Seaweeds

Caliche Ore

Recycling

Segmentation by form:

Inorganic Salts and Complexes

Elemental and Isotopes

Organic Compounds

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals

Biocides

Iodophors

X-Ray Contrast Media

Catalyst in Polymer Processing

Optical Polarizing Films

Human Nutrition

Fluorochemicals

Animal Feed

Others (include Nylon, Agricultural Intermediates, Heat Stabilizers, and Various Organic Compound Synthesis)

