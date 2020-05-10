Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global internal trauma fixation devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product, material, end user, and region.

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Overview

The internal trauma fixation devices are the medical instruments used to treat internal injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, bruises, and others such injuries. Internal fixation devices are implanted into the human body, in order to stabilize severe fractures, dislocations, or deformity correction treatment or procedures. These devices help in the alignment of fractured bones promotes faster healing, prevent improper bone recovery, and aids in complete repair of internal injuries. The internal trauma fixation is done via using, cannulated screws, intramedullary nails, hip screws, wires, pins, cables, and plates.

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Dynamics

Growing incidence of orthopedic diseases, increasing aging population, and rising cases of road accidents and injuries, are the major key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. According to the report of World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, the worldwide geriatric population was about 524 Mn and is expected to reach approximately 2,000 Mn by 2050. In addition, higher health care expenditure, favorable government reimbursement policies, and rising incidences and prevalence of age-related diseases and disorders are other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market. However, lack of trained professional and technical expertise, as well as complications associated with these devices, are some of the major factors expected to restraint growth of the global internal trauma fixation devices market.

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Among the usage type segments, the reusable sling is expected to register the highest market share in terms of revenue. Among the product segments, seating sling is expected to witnessed highest market revenue share over the forecast period. Among the material, nylon is expected to hold significant share as compared to another material type. Among the end user, the home care facility is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the next ten years.

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Trends

The players are launching new products in order to cater to the growing demand for a wide range of trauma fixation devices. For instance, in 2015, DePuy Synthes Companies and Stryker Corporation, which are US-based companies launched fixation trauma device market owing to increasing incidences of hip fractures in the US

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Regional Analysis

In 2019, the markets in North America is projected to a significant major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, increasing incidence of sports injuries and rising rate for adoption of various internal trauma fixation devices in countries in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forthcoming years, owing to developed medical facilities, higher technological advancements, higher health care expenditure.

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Closure Device

Plates & Screws

Wires

Clips & Pins

Rods & Nails

Cables

Bone Cement

Segmentation by material:

Stainless Steel

Nitinol

Titanium

Tritium

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Centers

