Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Power modules consist of multiple discrete power semiconductor devices. Power module packages offer higher power density and are more reliable than discrete power semiconductors. Original equipment manufacturers will continue to demand modular power solutions, which can be integrated easily into different subsystems and used in many different devices, during the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the IPM market in 2017 and is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth in the APAC region are the growing demand of consumer goods and increasing energy requirements in emerging economies such as China and India.

This report focuses on Intelligent Power Module (IPM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Semikron

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Powerex

Vincotech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Voltage Rating

Up to 600V

1,200V

Above 1,200V

By Current Rating

Up to 100A

101A600A

Above 600A

By Power Device

IGBT-Based IPM

MOSFET-Based IPM

Segment by Application

Consumer

Industrial

