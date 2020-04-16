Global Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) market.

Integrated Passive Devices are attracting an increasing interest due to constant needs of handheld wireless devices to further decrease in size and cost and increase in functionality. Many functional blocks such as impedance matching circuits, harmonic filters, couplers and baluns and power combiner/divider can be realized by IPDs technology. IPDs are generally fabricated using standard wafer fabrication technologies such as thin film and photolithography processing. IPDs can be designed as flip chip mountable or wire bondable components and the substrates for IPDs usually are thin film substrates like silicon, alumina or glass.

EMEA is likely to hold the largest share of the integrated passive device market by 2023. The presence of fabrication as well as IPD manufacturers is driving the growth of the IPD market in Europe. Europe, in EMEA, has a decent demand for IPD products as it is an early adopter of new technologies. The presence of established smartphone, wearable device, and consumer electronics manufacturers in this region is one of the key factors driving the growth of the IPD market in EMEA.

The global Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stats Chippac

On Semiconductor

Infineon

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronicss

Murata-Ipdia

Johanson Technology

Onchip Devices

Global Semiconductor LLC

3DiS Technologies

AFSC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Base

Silicon

Non-Silicon

By Product

Baluns and Couplers

Harmonic Filters

Diplexers

Others

By Type

ESD

EMI

RF-IPD

Others

Segment by Application

EMI/RFI Filtering

LED Lighting

Data Converters

