Global Insulation Products Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Insulation Products Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global insulation products market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, insulation type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Insulation Products Market: Introduction

Insulation is a method of protecting or shielding products from extreme conditions. It helps to reduce energy consumption by preventing heat gain or loss. The insulation products are used for electrical insulation, heat insulation, and sound insulation.

Global Insulation Products Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of insulation products across numerous end-use applications including residential construction and non-residential construction is a factor expected to drive the global market growth. In addition, growing demand for thermal insulation along with awareness regarding benefits of the energy conservation are some major factors estimated to drive the global insulation products market growth. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements and increasing application of advanced materials with high R-value are anticipated to boost growth of insulation products market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is manufacturers are shifting to use recyclable materials which offer superior profitability and the reduced material cost. According to the document published by the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association (NAIMA) in 2017, more than 0.9 Mt of recycled glass was used in manufacturing insulating products for residential, commercial, and acoustical insulation.

However, lack of awareness and ongoing development of new cold insulation materials may hamper growth of the target market.

Global Insulation Products Market: Segment Insights

Among the material segments, the foamed plastic material segment is projected to register a moderate revenue share in the global market.

Among the insulation type segments, the thermal segment is expected to register significant revenue share in the target market.

Among the end-use industry segments, the commercial segment is estimated to hold a substantial share in the target market.

Global Insulation Products Market: Region Insights

The countries in Europe and North America are widely utilizing insulation products to keep homes warmer, which is pushing the market towards growth. In addition, regulatory authorities such as International Energy Agency (IEA), National Insulation Association (NIA), American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, & Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and others are encouraging to use insulating products to construct the new residential building as well as for retrofitting. Moreover, the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and Energy Efficiency Directive in Europe has set the performance standards for new buildings and renovation for the installation of insulating materials. Also, the European Commission and the Member States of the European Union jointly organized Concerted Action Energy Performance of Buildings Program to promote new buildings construction complying zero-energy standards by the end of 2020.

Asia Pacific insulation products market is projected to hold a major share in the global market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives and policies related to energy efficient building construction in emerging countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Malaysia, is estimated to fuel insulation products market demand.

Global Insulation Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Formed Plastic

Fiberglass

Mineral Wool

Others (recycled materials from cellulose, fiberglass, mineral wool, cotton, wood fiber, and fabric)

Segmentation by Insulation Type:

Thermal

Vacuum

Acoustic

Others (cavity and vibration insulation)

Segmentation by End-use industry:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial, HVAC & OEM

