Global Insulated Concrete Form Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Insulated Concrete Form Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global insulated concrete form market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global insulated concrete form market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end-use industry, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Insulated concrete form are hollow blocks which are used in the construction of building and is used to keep the structure of the building safe, sustainable and energy efficient. They are loaded into the shape of the peripheral walls, reinforced with steel bars, and then packed with concrete. Insulated concrete forms are made of recycled materials such as Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS), polyurethane etc.

Dynamics:

The global insulated concrete form market is expected to register a substantial growth rate, owing to increasing construction activities across the globe. The focus of the evolving construction industries are supreme comfort, energy efficiency, and safety, which is met by insulated concrete forms, thereby driving demand for concrete form, which in turn is expected to augment growth of the global insulated concrete market over the estimated time period. In addition, there is a huge support from the government in order to grow the insulated concrete forms industries, since the concrete forms are made up of recycle material. The emerging concept of green building is also driving demand for insulated concrete forms. Green building are any structures that uses environmental friendly resources, energy efficient in itself, and sustainable in nature. Increasing applications of insulated concrete forms in construction of green building, is expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, high raw material costs coupled with lack of skilled workforce has resulted in the increasing cost of insulated concrete forms, which is expected to affect growth of the global insulated concrete form market to a certain extent over the forecast period. In addition, lack of awareness in the developing economies about the concept of insulated concrete forms is also a challenge and may affect growth of the global insulated concrete form market.

On the other hand, rapid urbanization at present as well as in coming years is expected to create huge revenue opportunities for the players in the market over the projected time period. In addition, increasing standards of living is expected to create demand for energy-efficient, comfortable, and durable buildings, resulting in growth of the global insulated concrete form market in the near future.

Analysis by Region:

North America insulated concrete form market accounts for maximum share in terms of revenue, owing to growing residential projects in the region. In addition, numerous properties of insulated concrete forms such as sustainability, durability, energy efficiency is one of the major driving factors for growth of the target market in North America.

Global Insulated Concrete Form Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Flat Wall Systems

Grid Wall Systems

Screen Grid Systems

Waffle Grid Systems

Post & Lintel Systems

Segmentation by Material:

Expanded Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others (Cement-bonded Wood Fiber and Cellular Concrete)

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Residential

Non-residential

