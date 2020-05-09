Global Ink Additives Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ink Additives Market market.

Global Ink Additives Market: Overview

Ink additives are used in preparation of inks in order to incorporate specific properties which helps to enhance the color, appearance, performance, printability, and finishing. The inks are composed of resin blender, solvent, colorant, and other additives, and these additives are used depending upon the particular characteristic required for specific printing. In addition, eco-friendly inks used for printing papers can be easily recycled as it can be easily separated from the paper. The environmental friendly inks are odorless and harmless chemical compounds, making it favorable for food and beverage packaging materials.

Global Ink Additives Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for packaging printing coupled with increasing demand for E-commerce sector across the globe, are key factors driving growth of the ink additives market. Additionally, increasing demand for environmental friendly inks is estimated to drive growth of the ink additives market over the long run. Moreover, increasing development of multipurpose additives and growing marketing and advertising activities by corporates, are among some other factors projected to fuel growth of the ink additives market to a certain extent over the long run.

However, regulatory standards regarding use inks and ink additives pertaining to environmental concern is projected to hinder the growth of the potential market.

Increasing research and recent advancements for innovative product coupled with rising demand for digital printing are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers, which is anticipated to fuel growth of the global market.

Global Ink Additives Market: Segment Analysis

Among type segments, the dispersing & wetting agents segment is anticipated to contribute major share in the potential market, and is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the next coming years. Among technology, solvent-based segment is anticipated to register for major revenue share in the potential market owing to its cost-effectiveness.

Among process, the lithographic process segment is projected to contribute major share in terms of revenue in the next coming years. Among application, the packaging printing segment is estimated to hold maximum share in terms of value and volume in the potential market.

Global Ink Additives Market: Regional Analysis

The ink additives market in Asia Pacific is estimated to contribute major share in terms of value, and is projected to dominate the global ink additives market in the next coming years. Increasing demand for flexographic process for various packaging materials such as cartons, labels, tags, cans, etc. is a key factor anticipated to support revenue growth of the Asia Pacific ink additives market, followed by the ink additives market in Europe. North America ink additives market is projected to register moderate growth rate in the next coming years.

Global Ink Additives Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Rheology Modifiers

Dispersing & Wetting Agents

Foam Control Additives

Slip/Rub Materials

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Segmentation on the Basis of Process:

Lithographic

Gravure

Flexographic

Digital

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Packaging Printing

Publishing Printing

Commercial Printing

