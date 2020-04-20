Global InfiniBand Industry 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

InfiniBand Industry Report is designed to provide Industry Experts and Investors with detail overview of InfiniBand Industry report, which will help them to take decisions with respect to Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Trend etc.

This report gives a detail insight for a period of 2018-2025 Research Report. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million).

The Global InfiniBand Industry was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by increasing adoption of communications infrastructure equipment is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Analyzed in Global InfiniBand Market are –

• Intel Corporation

• Mellanox

• Oracle Corporation

• Virginia Tech

• IBM Corporation

• Others.

The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million). The global InfiniBand industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

Regionally, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And the Middle East & Africa constitute the key market segments.

Increasing adoption of the product in highly efficient computing the market growth. The market has also witnessed the emerging need for organizations to establish data centers over the forecast period. Demand is driven by factors as disparate as video streaming, cloud computing, big data, high-performance computing and virtualization. InfiniBand permits high application performance levels, thus leading to increased adoption in data centers.

InfiniBand is the exclusive shipping solution. Also, it empowers the most efficient use of all the memory and processors in the network by divesting all of the data transport operations in the adapter card and hence, reducing memory copies. It makes InfiniBand one of most robust interconnects of the industry, thus leading to rapid increase in demand worldwide.

Key Benefit Of This Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Types of Games, and Devices Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Devices & Types of Games, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• InfiniBand providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Rising customer caution failure of InfiniBand could hamper the growth of this market. Whereas, Network equipment devices deliver an ideal platform for integrating the several network devices at a single location, such as a data center.

North America is dominate is accounted for largest market share in the market anticipated to command the maximum global market revenue and is also observing the maximum growth rate. Cloud based services and high internet penetration is primarily motivating the North America market. Increasing focus on research and development activities by key players and government initiatives are also acting as a driving factor in the growth of InfiniBand market

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Infiniband Market Industry Outlook

4 Infiniband Market Components Outlook

5 Infiniband Market Application Outlook

6 Infiniband Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

