Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An inertial navigation system (INS) is a navigation aid that uses a computer, motion sensors (accelerometers), rotation sensors (gyroscopes), and occasionally magnetic sensors (magnetometers) to continuously calculate by dead reckoning the position, the orientation, and the velocity (direction and speed of movement) of a moving object without the need for external references. It is used on vehicles such as ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft.

North America is estimated to lead the global INS market in 2018. The US has a major market share in missiles along with a most profitable aviation industry, thus North America is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Major aircraft manufacturers present in North America are Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), and therefore generate a high demand for the inertial navigation system. North America is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

The global Inertial Navigation System (INS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Inertial Navigation System (INS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inertial Navigation System (INS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

Northrop Grumman

Safran

Thales

Raytheon

General Electric

Rockwell Collins

Teledyne Technologies

Vectornav Technologies

Lord Microstrain

Trimble Navigation

Gladiator Technologies

Atlantic Inertial Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanical Gyro Technology

Ring Laser Gyro Technology

Fiber Optics Gyro Technology

MEMS Technology

Others

Segment by Application

Aircraft

Missiles

Space Launch Vehicles

Marine

Military Armored Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

