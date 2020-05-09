Global Industrial Wax Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Wax Market market.

Global Industrial Wax Market: Overview

Industrial wax is an organic compound that consists of long alkyl chains and are malleable, lipophilic solids at normal ambient temperature. These waxes are used in various industrial applications such as formulation of colorants for plastics, matting effects, and imparts wear-resistance to paints, act as slip agents in furniture, etc. Natural industrial waxes consist of unsaturated bonds including functional groups; whereas synthetic industrial waxes consist of homologous series of long chain aliphatic hydrocarbons.

Global Industrial Wax Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for industrial wax for a range of applications such as candles, packaging materials, tires & rubber, cosmetics & personal care, food, and others, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global industrial wax market. Increasing uses of synthetic wax, especially paraffin wax in cosmetics, medical products, food, and other applications owing to it being highly moisture resistant, and for its malleability, lubrication, and therapeutic properties. Moreover, rising demand for bio-based waxes in various applications for sustainable and degradable end products is projected to support market growth.

However, increasing raw material prices, coupled with rising crude oil prices are expected to be major factors that can restrain growth of the target market. In addition, declining use of fossil-based wax in the packaging industry is expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Increasing adoption of unconventional waxes among various end-use industries in developing countries and development of new and cost-effective products are among some other factors anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for prominent players, and is expected to positively augment growth of the target market.

Global Industrial Wax Market: Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the type segments, the synthetic-based waxes segment is projected to register significantly high revenue share in the global market, owing to increasing demand for these waxes in cosmetics & personal care applications.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the candles segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the target market, owing to its good calorific value.

Global Industrial Wax Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for significantly high revenue share, and projected to dominate among other regions in the global industrial wax market over the forecast period. This projected dominance is attributable to rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing cosmetics & personal care product demand, and growing and expanding automotive, construction, and other industries in countries in this region. Revenue from the Asia Pacific market is expected to register a significant growth rate, owing to increasing R&D activities and increasing investments by governments and manufacturers in various industries. The North America industrial wax market is projected to register moderate revenue share in the global market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to rising demand for industrial wax in various applications such as cosmetics, coatings & polishing, and others in countries in the region.

Global Industrial Wax Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Fossil-based Waxes

Synthetic-based Waxes

Bio-based Waxes

Segmentation by Application:

Candles

Packaging

Coatings & Polishing

Hot Melt Adhesive

Tires & Rubber

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food

Others (Agriculture and Printing Inks)

