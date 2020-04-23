Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Plugs & Sockets market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Plugs & Sockets market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Plugs & Sockets market.”

Connections between high power supply sources and electrical devices can be made in two ways: either hardwiring the connection between the source and the device or using standardized plugs and sockets. Since connecting and removing the electricity supply between hardwired devices, which need to be moved/disconnected regularly, is a cumbersome process, industrial plugs and sockets are used in such applications. Industrial plugs and sockets provide a safe and convenient method of connection between two electrical circuits.

Industrial plugs and sockets are utilized in low voltage and current industrial applications (lower than the utility requirement) to provide electrical connections in manufacturing facilities, such as the automobile industry, shipbuilding yards, and aircraft manufacturing. These are usually designed to withstand rugged use and the harsh conditions that are encountered in these workplaces.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global industrial plugs & sockets market during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of these devices in heavy industries such as steel, automotive, and other manufacturing industries.

The global Industrial Plugs & Sockets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Plugs & Sockets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Plugs & Sockets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amphenol

Emerson

Legrand

Schneider Electric

ABB

Marechal Electric

Mennekes

Palazzoli Group

Scame Group

Eaton

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Protection

Dustproof & Splash-Proof

Water-Proof

Explosion-Proof

By Type

Plugs

Sockets

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Heavy Industry

