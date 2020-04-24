Global Industrial Photoelectric Optical Sensors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Photoelectric Optical Sensors market.
An optical sensor converts light rays into an electronic signal. The purpose of an optical sensor is to measure a physical quantity of light and, depending on the type of sensor, then translates it into a form that is readable by an integrated measuring device. Optical Sensors are used for contact-less detection, counting or positioning of parts. Optical sensors can be either internal or external. External sensors gather and transmit a required quantity of light, while internal sensors are most often used to measure the bends and other small changes in direction.
The measurands possible by different optical sensors are Temperature, Velocity Liquid level, Pressure, Displacement (position), Vibrations, Chemical species, Force radiation, pH- value, Strain, Acoustic field and Electric field
This report focuses on Industrial Photoelectric Optical Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Photoelectric Optical Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
OmniVision Technologies
Aptina Imaging Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co
Sony Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Hewlett-Packard
Mellanox Technologies
Phoenix Software
Oracle Corporation
Infinera
Das Photonics
TT Electronics
Thomas Research Products
Red Lion Controls
Crouzet Switches
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Position Sensors
Light Sensors
Image Sensors
Photoelectric Sensors
Photo detectors
Safety Sensors
Motion Sensors
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Chemical
Building,
F&B
Packaging
Paper & Print
Security & Surveillance
Manufacturing
Others
