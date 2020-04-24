Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Photoelectric Optical Sensors market.

Global Industrial Photoelectric Optical Sensors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An optical sensor converts light rays into an electronic signal. The purpose of an optical sensor is to measure a physical quantity of light and, depending on the type of sensor, then translates it into a form that is readable by an integrated measuring device. Optical Sensors are used for contact-less detection, counting or positioning of parts. Optical sensors can be either internal or external. External sensors gather and transmit a required quantity of light, while internal sensors are most often used to measure the bends and other small changes in direction.

The measurands possible by different optical sensors are Temperature, Velocity Liquid level, Pressure, Displacement (position), Vibrations, Chemical species, Force radiation, pH- value, Strain, Acoustic field and Electric field

The following manufacturers are covered:

OmniVision Technologies

Aptina Imaging Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Hewlett-Packard

Mellanox Technologies

Phoenix Software

Oracle Corporation

Infinera

Das Photonics

TT Electronics

Thomas Research Products

Red Lion Controls

Crouzet Switches

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Position Sensors

Light Sensors

Image Sensors

Photoelectric Sensors

Photo detectors

Safety Sensors

Motion Sensors

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Chemical

Building,

F&B

Packaging

Paper & Print

Security & Surveillance

Manufacturing

Others

