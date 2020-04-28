Global Industrial Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Packaging market.

Industrial packaging is defined as the secondary or tertiary packaging used for packing products required for industrial purposes. Industrial packaging also involves protection, storage, handling, and transportation of various industrial products within the industry or with other end-user industry.

In terms of material, the plastic material segment accounted for the largest share in this market, in terms of both value and volume, among material types. This is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. In terms of volume, the paperboard segment was the second largest in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

The global Industrial Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Greif

International Paper

Mondi Group

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Aristo Industries

Bulk Handling Australia

RDA Bulk Packaging

Snyder Industries

Mauser Group

Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material

Metal

Plastic

Paperboard

Wood

By Pack Type

Drums

Containers

Pails

crates

Sacks

Others

Segment by Application

Building & construction

Automotive

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Oil & lubricant

Food & beverages

Others

