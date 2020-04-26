Global Industrial Lighting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Lighting market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Lighting Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Lighting market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Lighting market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Lighting market.”

Lighting is the deliberate use of light to achieve a practical or aesthetic effect. Proper lighting is significant In industrial settings where safety is a primary concern. Adequate illumination is also a key factor in maintaining high worker productivity.

The factory and production lines application held a larger share of the industrial lighting market in 2017. Factory and production lines are upgrading to critical lighting solutions, such as LEDs and connected lighting solution, to receive an immediate payback on their investment through improved light quality and control. The factory and production lines is the largest application area for industrial lighting solutions. The variety of work performed in the industry can vary tremendously from production to machining. Therefore, every lighting solution needs to be customized according to the available space and the complexity of the task being performed.

Asia Pacific (APAC) dominates the industrial lighting market; however, RoW is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The countries in the RoW region are likely to witness an extensive growth in infrastructural building projects. Therefore, the industrial lighting market in this region is expected to exhibit a high growth.

The global Industrial Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Light Source

LED Lighting

High Intensity Discharge (HID) LightingÂ

Fluorescent LightingÂ

Others

By Product

Industrial Linear Lighting

Spot Lighting

Flood Lighting/Area Lighting

High Bay Lighting

Segment by Application

Warehouse & Cold Storage

Factory & Production Lines

Outer Premises

Parking Areas

Hazardous Locations

Others

