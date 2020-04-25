Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Food Blanchers market.

Blanching is a type of cooking process in which food products are heated using water or steam for a short time. Blanching is usually done before canning, drying, or freezing of food products. It is a safe and effective way to inactivate bacterial and enzymatic actions, which affects the nutrient content, color, flavor, or texture of food products. Blanching helps in cleaning the surface of food products, reduces the loss of vitamins, softens food products, and brightens the color.

Frozen vegetables have longer shelf life when compared to raw vegetables as they can be stored at temperatures below 0 degree for 8-12 months. The temperature of frozen vegetables is maintained below their freezing point and this eases storage and transportation. Few vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, peas, corn, and yam are usually frozen and the demand for frozen vegetables is growing from hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, and other foodservice establishments.

Owing to the changing lifestyle, eating habits, and the increase in demand for convenience food, there is a growing demand for frozen vegetables across the globe.

Cabinplant

DTS

Lyco Manufacturing

Turatti Group

ABCO Industries

Blentech

Boema

Dodman

Excel Plants & Equipment

Ezma

Food Machinery Australasia

Technology Noord-Oost Nederland

GEM Equipment of Oregon

Hughes Equipment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Drum blanchers

Screw blanchers

Belt blanchers

Vegetables

Meat

Pasta

Nut

