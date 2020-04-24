Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Floor Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Floor Coatings Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Floor Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Floor Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Floor Coatings market.”

Industrial floor coating is a clear, liquid substance applied on the floor, which hardens when dried to offer walking surface. It also provides aesthetic appeal and offers anti-skid and abrasion resistance.

In 2017, the manufacturing sector accounted for a larger share in the industrial floor coating market. This dominant market position is attributed to the exponential growth of the manufacturing industry globally. With the increase in manufacturing activities, the number of production plants have also increased, which has created an opportunity for the application of industrial floor coating in these facilities.

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the industrial floor coating market from 2018 to 2023. Markets in developing countries such as India, China, South Korea, Brazil, and countries in the Middle East are projected to grow at higher rates from 2016 to 2021, owing to the rapid industrialization and commercialization in these countries.

The global Industrial Floor Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Floor Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Floor Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

PPG Industries

RPM international

Sherwin-Williams

3M

Florock Polymer Flooring Systems

Nora System

A&I Coatings

Roto Polymers and Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Binder Type

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Others

By Coating Component

One-Component

Two-Component

Three-Component

Four-Component

Five-Component

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Aviation & Transportation

Warehousing

Others

