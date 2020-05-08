Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Ethernet Switches market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Ethernet Switches market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Ethernet Switches market.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Ethernet Switches market."

Industrial Ethernet switches (IES) perform a variety of crucial roles in todays evolving network architectures. Along with gateways and routers, they provide critical infrastructure for connectivity-enabled business improvement strategies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Industrie 4.0 (I4.0), and IT/OT convergence. At the same time, they remain central to Industrial Ethernets continued displacement of legacy network alternatives.

IES suppliers face numerous strategic choices given the performance, integration, and competitive profiles of the new initiatives, coupled with ongoing segmentation of the market into distinct sectors each with its own requirements and standards.

The global Industrial Ethernet Switches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Ethernet Switches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Ethernet Switches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco

Juniper

Alcatel-Lucent

HP

Aruba

Polycom

Avaya

Microsoft

Check Point

IBM

Brocade

Siemens

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Managed

Lightly Managed

Unmanaged

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Building Automation

Chemical Electric Power Generation

Food & Beverage

Intelligent Transportation

Machinery Manufacturing

Mining & Metals

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Biotech

