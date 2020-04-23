Global Industrial Control Transformer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Control Transformer market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Control Transformer market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Control Transformer market.”

A control transformer is an isolation transformer that provides good voltage regulation, and is also designed to provide a high degree of secondary voltage stability (regulation) during a brief period of overload condition (also referred to as inrush current). Control transformers are also known as Machine Tool Transformers, Industrial Control Transformers or Control Power Transformers.

The three-phase segment dominated the market owing to better efficiency in industrial applications. Three-phase industrial compressors are used to drive a variety of general machinery such as compressors, pumps, crushers, cutting machine tools, and other mechanical equipment in petroleum, chemical, power plants, and other industrial and mining industries.

The metal & mining segment dominated the industrial control transformer market owing to increased expansion in industrialization, construction, and infrastructure activities.

Asia Pacific dominated the market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global market till 2023. Need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spikes are driving the market in Asia Pacific.

The global Industrial Control Transformer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Control Transformer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Control Transformer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Schneider Electric

Hubbell

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Electric Hammond Power Solutions (HPS)

Broadman Transformers

Dongan Electric

MCI Transformers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Metal & Mining

Others

