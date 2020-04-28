Global Industrial Communication Gateways Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Communication Gateways market.

Communication Gateways are the data communication devices which help us to connect remote network with the host network. These Communication Gateways acts as entry and exit point of network.

At present, communication in industries has become more sophisticated owing to the need for high data connectivity. Communication protocols have also progressed with vast changes in network speeds. Due to the need for high data connectivity, communication protocols are evolving and enhancing with vast changes in network speeds. The usage of high network devices has increased owing to the growing connectivity of more devices and growing use of automation.

Also, due to the improvements in sensor technology, the availability of high data speed and strong network connectivity has increased. Sensors are more compact and reliable, owing to the evolving sensor technology. It has been noted that the adoption of highly flexible industrial communication cables has increased for wireless communication.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Advantech

Cisco

Emerson Electric

HMS Industrial Networks

Moxa

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Network connecting

Device connecting

Segment by Application

Factory

Enterprise

