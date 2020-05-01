Global Industrial Coating Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Coating Equipment market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Coating Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Coating Equipment market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Coating Equipment market."

Industrial coating equipment are used for coating or painting industrial parts, metals, components, products or materials to protect them from corrosion caused due to presence of fluorides/chlorides or organic acids (formic or acetic acid), extreme temperatures, UV rays, chemicals, abrasion or water. Mostly, these coating equipment are used for corrosion control of structures and buildings made from steel and metals that are susceptible and exposed to corrosion, such as bridges, underground pipelines, buildings, machines and mechanical devices (such as motion control systems, stationary or mobile robots), and offshore platforms. Industrial coating equipment are also used as fire resistant coatings.

The global Industrial Coating Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Coating Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Coating Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nordson Corporation

Anest Iwata

Graco Inc

C. Oerlikon

IHI Ionbond AG

SATA GmbH & Co. KG.

Gema USA Inc

Axalta Coating Systems

Cardinal

Praxair S.T. Technology

Toefco

Praxair Surface Technologies

Wagner Systems Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment

Segment by Application

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Infrastructure

Aerospace

Others

