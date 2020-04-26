Global Industrial Boilers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Boilers market.
"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Boilers market.
A boiler is typically a closed vessel and has water stored inside it. In this heating system, a furnace is required to heat the boiler. Fuels such as coal are used to generate the heat. Subsequently, the heated air comes in contact with the vessel and convection takes place, heating the water inside the vessel. The heated water eventually produces steam.
On the basis of type, the fire-tube segment dominated the market in 2017 and is also projected to grow at a higher rate than the water-tube segment owing to the compact design and efficient operation of fire-tube boilers.
Based on boiler horsepower, the industrial boilers market was dominated by the 10-150 BHP segment. Most of the end-use industries, such as chemical and food, prefer boilers in the 10-150 BHP range. Rising demand from the food & beverages industry, which is a major market for 10-150 BHP boilers, is expected to drive the 10-150 BHP segment of the industrial boilers market.
The industrial boilers market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Asia Pacific is a leading market for industrial boilers mainly due to rising industrialization of the regions emerging economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. The region is a major consumer of boilers, which are used in the food, chemical, refining, and metals & mining industries.
The global Industrial Boilers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Boilers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Boilers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AMEC Foster Wheeler
Babcock & Wilcox
Dongfang Electric
General Electric
Siemens
AC Boilers
Bharat Heavy Electricals
Harbin Electric
IHI
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Thermax
Ab&Co Group
Alfa Laval
Andritz Energy & Environment
Suzhou Hailu
Robey-Wellman Boilers & Furnaces
Taiyuan Boiler
Vapor Power International
Superior Boiler Works
Bryan Steam
Hurst Boiler & Welding Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Water-tube
Fire-tube
By Fuel Type
Natural Gas & Biomass
Oil
Coal
Others
By Boiler Horsepower
10-150 BHP
151-300 BHP
301-600 BHP
Segment by Application
Food
Chemical
Refineries
Metals & Mining
Others
