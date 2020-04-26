Global Industrial Boilers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Boilers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Boilers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Boilers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Boilers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Boilers market.”

A boiler is typically a closed vessel and has water stored inside it. In this heating system, a furnace is required to heat the boiler. Fuels such as coal are used to generate the heat. Subsequently, the heated air comes in contact with the vessel and convection takes place, heating the water inside the vessel. The heated water eventually produces steam.

On the basis of type, the fire-tube segment dominated the market in 2017 and is also projected to grow at a higher rate than the water-tube segment owing to the compact design and efficient operation of fire-tube boilers.

Based on boiler horsepower, the industrial boilers market was dominated by the 10-150 BHP segment. Most of the end-use industries, such as chemical and food, prefer boilers in the 10-150 BHP range. Rising demand from the food & beverages industry, which is a major market for 10-150 BHP boilers, is expected to drive the 10-150 BHP segment of the industrial boilers market.

The industrial boilers market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Asia Pacific is a leading market for industrial boilers mainly due to rising industrialization of the regions emerging economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. The region is a major consumer of boilers, which are used in the food, chemical, refining, and metals & mining industries.

The global Industrial Boilers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Boilers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Boilers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Babcock & Wilcox

Dongfang Electric

General Electric

Siemens

AC Boilers

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Harbin Electric

IHI

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Thermax

Ab&Co Group

Alfa Laval

Andritz Energy & Environment

Suzhou Hailu

Robey-Wellman Boilers & Furnaces

Taiyuan Boiler

Vapor Power International

Superior Boiler Works

Bryan Steam

Hurst Boiler & Welding Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Water-tube

Fire-tube

By Fuel Type

Natural Gas & Biomass

Oil

Coal

Others

By Boiler Horsepower

10-150 BHP

151-300 BHP

301-600 BHP

Segment by Application

Food

Chemical

Refineries

Metals & Mining

Others

