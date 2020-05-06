Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment market.

Industrial bakery processing equipment is used for preparing bakery products such as cakes, desserts, muffins, and tortillas in a large scale. Bakery equipment is necessary for the processing and handling of bakery products. Demand for bread, from it being the choicest bakery product across the globe, is rising at a sluggish rate in mature markets, as consumers increasingly prefer packaged lunch food and healthy breakfast options.

The demand for frozen bakery products like frozen bread, frozen cake and pastries, and frozen pizza crust has increased significantly due to the growing demand for various convenience food products worldwide.

The adoption rate of frozen food products has considerably increased owing to the change in lifestyle and dietary habits.

This report focuses on Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Buhler holding (Switzerland)

Ali Group (Italy)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Heat and Control (US)

JBT Corporation (US)

Baker Perkins (UK)

Middleby Corporation (US)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ovens and proofers

Mixers and blenders

Sheeters and molders

Dividers and rounders

Segment by Application

Bread

Cookies

Biscuits

