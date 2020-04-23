Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market.”

Anti-scaling chemicals are surface active materials that dislodges scaling salts by interfering the precipitation reactions. Anti-scaling chemicals have the property to distort crystal shapes of scaling salts resulting in soft non adherent scales. Anti-scaling chemicals adsorb crystals or colloidal particles and impart a high anionic charge that tends to prevent crystal formation.

These chemicals are used in various industries for membrane & thermal desalination, municipal wastewater treatment, cooling & heating application, sugar evaporation, and detergents & cleansing products.

Scaling of filtration membranes can result in expensive downtime and repairs; therefore, anti-scaling chemicals are essential in extending run times, reducing the frequency of cleaning, and enhancing the life of the filtration or RO systems.

The substantial cost savings associated with the use of anti-scaling chemicals as opposed to descaling has prompted several end-user industries to use anti-scaling chemicals for cost reduction and enhanced profitability.

The global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

BWA Water Additives

Dow

Clariant

Accepta

Akzo Nobel

American Water Chemicals

Ashland

Avista Technologies

BASF

GE Water and Process Technologies

Genesys

Innovative Chemical Technologies

Italmatch Chemicals

Nalco

Nowata

Solenis

Solvay

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polymer-based

Phosphonate-based

Segment by Application

Oil gasd and mining

Wastwater treatment

Food nad beverage

Pulp and paper

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580