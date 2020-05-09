Global Individual Quick Freezing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Individual Quick Freezing Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Individual Quick Freezing Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global individual quick freezing market report has been segmented on the basis of equipment type, processing stage, technology, product, and region.

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market: Overview

Individual quick freezing (IQF) is a method used for freezing purpose in food processing industry. The food products such as fruits, diced vegetables, seafood, meat, poultry, cheese, pasta, and grains are frozen commonly. This process is less time consuming and prevents formation of large ice crystals on the product. Individual quick freezing helps to maintain the shape, smell, taste, and color of the product after defrost.

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for perishable foods among consumers and growth in availability of non-seasonal food products are major factors expected to drive growth of the global individual quick freezing market in the next coming years. In addition, increasing demand for convenience and processed food products owing to its quality and extended shelf-life is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the global market to a significant extent. Moreover, development and expansion of food retail chains in developed and developing countries is a factor further boosting demand for individual quick freezing in the target market.

Stringent regulations and statutes regarding food safety and greenhouse gas emissions is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Increasing initiatives and funding by government and manufacturers owing to increasing demand for the product in emerging markets in order to reduce processed and post-harvest food wastage are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market: Segment Analysis

Among equipment type segments, the spiral freezer segment is expected to account for significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to its properties such as rapid cooling and freezing along with minimum shrinkage and high quality product.

Among processing stage segments, the freezing segment is projected to register highest revenue growth in the target market. This is due to its unique ability to reduce chemical reactions, control growth of microorganisms, and delay metabolic reactions of the cell.

Among technology segments, the mechanical IQF segment is expected to register major revenue share in the target market, owing to its standard mechanical refrigeration cycle that offers best food safety, energy efficiency, and low maintenance cost.

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market: Region Analysis

The North America market dominates the global individual quick freezing market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance in the next 10 years. Rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing spending capacity are major factors expected to drive growth of the North America individual quick freezing market. The North America individual quick freezing market is expected to register fastest growth rate in the global market in the next coming years. This can be attributed to growing consumption of frozen food products among consumers, coupled with increasing demand for convenience food products. The Europe market is projected to register considerable revenue share in the global market in years to come, owing to increasing demand for convenience food in countries in the region.

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Equipment Type:

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others (Blast and Plate Freezers)

Segmentation on the Basis of Processing Stages:

Pre-processing

Freezing

Packaging

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

Segmentation on the Basis of Product:

Fruits & Vegetables

Seafood

Meat & Poultry

Dairy Products

Convenience Food

