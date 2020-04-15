Global Implantable Ports Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Implantable Ports market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Implantable Ports market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Implantable Ports market."

Implantable ports are thin, soft plastic tubes with a rubber disc at the end. Implantable ports are also called as subcutaneous ports or portacaths. They are most commonly inserted in patients undergoing chemotherapy. These ports are used to administer drugs to individuals. The diameter of the port ranges from 2.5 cm to 4 cm.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing technological advancements in the implantable ports. Vendors are increasingly focusing on developing new implantable ports with advanced features for better delivery of medications or fluids into the body. Also, the vendors are extensively focusing on reducing the safety issues. For instance, AngioDynamics offers Xcela Plus Ports that features PASV Valve Technology, the first proximally valved CT-rated port. This provides clinicians Saline-Only Maintenance, which help to reduce complications associated with heparin use. The PASV Valve Technology automatically resists backflow, lowering the blood reflux that could lead to catheter-related complications. It also eliminates the need for other transient materials associated with coated or impregnated technologies. These advancements in the technology in implantable ports is expected to propel the growth of the global implantable ports market during the forecast period.

The Americas accounted for the most market share during 2017 and continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The growth of implantable ports market in the region is driven by increasing chemotherapy coupled with chronic disorders.Â The US is the largest revenue contributor to the market in the Americas, primarily because of its growing older adult population. The older adults are more susceptible to diseases, sickness, and syndromes, due to less regenerative abilities compared with adults. Also, the number of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy in the US has increased substantially. This, in turn, is expected to propel growth in the implantable ports market in the region during the following years.

AngioDynamics

B. Braun Melsungen

C.R. Bard

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-Lumen Implantable Ports

Double-Lumen Implantable Ports

Segment by Application

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

