Global Immersive Simulator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Immersive simulator-based emergency services help in improving safety in industrial performance by preventing catastrophes, reducing maintenance costs, and decreasing the release of waste material in the environment, thereby increasing the production throughout. As emergency situations such as oil spills, fire breakout, or any other disaster can occur in a process plant, field operating training is provided to plant operators to prevent or address such situations. The use of immersive simulators for training helps operators to make better decisions in emergency scenarios, ensures more stability, and lowers the risk of accidents and hazardous impact on the environment.

The immersive simulator market for the oil and gas industry held the largest market share among all industries. Immersive simulator offers the capability to see through solid structures for maintenance and inspection requirements in the oil and gas industry. Moreover, for the safety of the people working in a refinery, proper training in the operations of the assets in the plant has to be provided. This is driving the growth of the market for immersive simulators.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aveva Group

ESI Group

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Applied Research Associate

Designing Digitally

Immerse Learning

Mass Virtual

Samahnzi

Talent Swarm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Console Operator Training

Field Operator Training

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Power & Energy

Medical & Biotech

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Marine

Chemicals

Others

