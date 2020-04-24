Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ice Hockey Equipment market.

Specialized equipment is used by ice hockey players for both facilitating their game play and for protection purposes, as ice hockey is a sport wherein injuries are common. This equipment is used by players for protecting their bodies from fractures and bruises. Helmet, neck guard, shoulder pads, elbow pads, hockey jersey, hockey gloves, hockey pants, jockstrap, shin guards, mouth guard, and ice skate are the products that come under the purview of ice hockey equipment.

One of the factors contributing to the growth of the market is the changing rules of protective goalie gear. The NHL recently changed the length of a goalies leg pads; making them shorter, so they do not obstruct a significant part of the five-hole between the legs. In the future, goalies will be required to wear equipment like chest guards, catch gloves, and blockers that are better suited to their body size. Such changes in the rule will require goalies to buy gear matching their body sizes rather than using the standard oversized equipment.

North America is estimated to be the largest contributor to the market. The increasing number of ice hockey players in this region coupled with the presence of a few popular clubs and a huge fan base will lead to the growth of this market in North America.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adidas

New Balance

Performance Sports Group

Sher-Wood

Graf

Franklin Sports

Tour Hockey

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protective Gear

Ice Skates

Sticks

Segment by Application

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Others

