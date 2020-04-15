Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydrographic Survey Equipment market.
Hydrographic survey is the science of measurement and description of features which affect maritime navigation, marine construction, dredging, offshore oil exploration/offshore oil drilling and related activities. Strong emphasis is placed on soundings, shorelines, tides, currents, seabed and submerged obstructions that relate to the previously mentioned activities.
Among types, the unmanned vehicles segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the hydrographic survey equipment market in 2017. Growth in the unmanned vehicles segment is attributed to the increased demand for unmanned vehicles from the commercial sector, owing to their application for deep water exploration and production activities, drilling support and pipeline inspection, and hydrographic surveys.
Among end users, the commercial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the hydrographic survey equipment market. Increase in dredging operations, pipeline & cable laying, oil & gas exploration, offshore surveys, and drilling activities by commercial companies is expected to drive this segment.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the hydrographic survey equipment market in 2018, which includes the US and Canada. The US is leading the market for hydrographic survey equipment in North America. Factors responsible for the leading position of North America are the extensive use of hydrographic survey equipment in dredging, subsea research activities, and oil and gas exploration in the region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kongsberg
Teledyne Technologies
Innomar Technologie
Edgetech
Sonardyne International
Mitcham Industries
Tritech International
Ixblue
Syqwest
Sonartech/Sonarbeam
Valeport
Xylem
Chesapeake Technology
Saab
ESRI
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Sensing Systems
Positioning Systems
Subsea Sensors
Software
Unmanned Vehicles
Others
By Depth
Shallow Water
Deep Water
By Platform
Surface Vehicles
UUVs & USVs
Aircraft
Segment by Application
Commercial
Research
Defense
