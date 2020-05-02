Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market.”

Hydrogen, used across various industrial applications such as chemicals, electronics, glass, etc., is produced both as a principal product and a by-product. More than 90% of total hydrogen demand across the globe depends upon fossil fuel based resources. Only a small fraction of this demand is met by hydrogen produced by water electrolysis. Different kind of electrolyzers such as alkaline electrolyzer, polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, solid oxide electrolyzer etc. are available in the market, which differ in processing methods and operational efficiency.

The alkaline electrolyzer segment dominated the global hydrogen electrolyzer market in 2017 by reflecting a higher market value of US$ 100.9 Mn and is expected to reach a value of US$ 107.4 Mn by the end of 2018.

The global Hydrogen Electrolyzer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrogen Electrolyzer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen Electrolyzer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nel Hydrogen

McPhy

Hydrogenics

Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment

Giner

Siemens

Areva H2Gen

GreenHydrogen

Igas

Accagen

Next Hydrogen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Segment by Application

Ammonia

Methanol

Refinery/Hydrocarbon Processing

Electronics

Energy

Power to Gas

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580