Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market.”

Hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants are the new generation adhesives & sealants developed on the basis of the best properties within two or more families of polymeric resins. These are manufactured by blending one polymeric resin with other resins to offer enhanced capabilities such as improved flexibility/elongation, impact/thermal cycling resistance, peel strength, and long-term durability.

The world leading company in the Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealant industry is Henkel with the revenue market share of 13.60% in 2016, followed by Sika, 3M, ITW, Wacker, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soudal, Tremco Illbruck, Hermann Otto, Permabond and Dymax.

The hybrid adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of resin, such as MS polymer hybrid, epoxy-polyurethane and epoxy-cyanoacrylate. The epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides exceptional bond strength to various substrates including plastic, metal, composite, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides fast fixturing, which reduces the assembly time and a robust cure is quickly achieved even at low temperatures.

The global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market is valued at 4990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Sika

3M

ITW

Wacker

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soudal

Tremco Illbruck

Hermann Otto

Permabond

Dymax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MS Polymer Hybrid

Epoxy-Polyurethane

Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580