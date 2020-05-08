Global HVAC Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the HVAC Market market.

The global HVAC market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end-use industry, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

HVAC is abbreviation for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and is usually used in indoor facilities or in interiors of vehicle. HVAC system controls the internal environment, which include air filtering, humidity and air flow.

Dynamics:

The global HVAC market is expected to register a substantial growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing urbanization, coupled with introduction of energy efficient heating and ventilation systems. Growing urbanization and rising commercial sector are also expected to drive growth of the global HVAC market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing standards of living of the urban population is also expected to augment growth of the global market over the forecast period. Continuous research and development activities followed by prominent manufacturers, coupled with integration of new technologies such as remote control systems, hybrids, IoT sensors are also expected to rise growth of the global HVAC market over the projected time period. Replacement of old HVAC systems with new energy efficient ones in residential and commercial complexes is also driving demand for HVAC systems, leading to growth of the global market. Moreover, booming real estate sector is also expected to drive growth of the global market. HVACs is essential for residential, commercial and industrial structures and is used in controlling temperature, humidity, fresh air, and air quality as well. Such applications of HVACs in various sectors is expected to drive growth of the global HVAC market over the forecast period.

However, increasing price of HVAC products may have a negative effect on demand rate for HVAC products, thereby affecting growth of the global market to a certain degree over the projected time period.

Acquisition synergies among big players, new product development, emerging regional markets are some of the factors expected to create revenue opportunities for the players in the global HVAC market over the projected time period.

Recently an organization in California has been successful in developing an ice-powered air conditioning system which reduces energy consumption and even provides six hours of cooling in the following day. Such innovative and energy efficient product development is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

Market in Asia Pacific is currently dominating in the global market, owing to some factors such as growing population, climatic conditions, rapid urbanization and increasing standards of living in developing economies such as China, India, etc. Markets in Europe and North America is also expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to prominent presence of real estate, tourism industries and due to high standard of living.

Global HVAC Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Heating

Ventilation

Cooling

Segmentation by End-use Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

