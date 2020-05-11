Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Household Wipes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Household Wipes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Household Wipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Household Wipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Household Wipes market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Household Wipes market.”

Household wipes offer consumers hygienic, all-in-one and timesaving solutions for every corner of the home, from kitchens and bathrooms, to hard floors, appliances, and more.

Despite its success in Western marketsNorth America and Western Europe maintain the most in sales in the worldthe global home care wipes and floor cleaning systems category has leveled off at $3 billion in retail value during the last several years, according to statistics from Euromonitor International.

The category is only expected to grow at a 1% compounded annual growth rate through the year 2020.

Meanwhile, its counterpart personal care wipes, which includes baby, cosmetic and intimate wipes, has topped $8 billion globally in recent years.

The global Household Wipes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Household Wipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Household Wipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

S. C. Johnson & Son (U.S.)

Nice-Pak Products (U.S.)

Clorox Company (U.S.)

Weiman Products, LLC (U.S.)

Method Products, pbc. (U.S.)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Amway (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Kitchen and Bathroom Wipes

Floor Wipes

Wood and Laminate Wipes

Glass and Stainless Steel Wipes

Segment by Application

Online Platform

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Household Wipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580