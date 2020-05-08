Global Household Cooking Appliances Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Household Cooking Appliances Market market.

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global household cooking appliances market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and region.

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Overview

Household cooking appliances are those machines or equipment which are used to cook food by using gas or electricity to generate heat. In addition, these appliances aid to cooking food in less time and efficiently. The range of cooking appliances include ovens, cooktops, cooking ranges, etc.

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Dynamics

Household cooking appliances are an essential part of a kitchen, as these appliances aid to prepare the food efficiently. Availability of these appliances with advanced functionalities is one of the major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, technological integration including alarm settings to avoid overcooking of food is another factor projected to support the global market growth. Increasing women workforce coupled with the increasing number of nuclear families is a factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Growing demand for induction cooktops ranges and ovens along with energy efficiency and other related features is one more factor expected to fuel growth of the global market. Increasing urbanization and improved standard of living coupled with increasing disposable income are some other key factors projected to augment target market growth. The availability of cooktops in various variants including gas, electric, inductions, and coil-based cooktops is also expected to propel growth of the target market. The ongoing trend of online shopping of appliances is expected to support revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, higher cost of these appliances is one of the key factors anticipated to hamper growth of the target market. Moreover, some of the cooktops need compatible utensils which leads to additional cost to the consumer which can be expected to challenge growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type, the cooktops & cooking ranges segment is projected to account significant revenue share of global market, owing to high demand for advanced cooktops such as IoT enabled cooking ranges and cooktops.

Among sales channel, the online stores segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to various discounts offered by sellers and it aids to convenient and hassle-free shopping experience.

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market for household cooking appliances is projected to account significant shares of the global market in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand for cooktops coupled with increasing disposable income. In addition, an increasing inclination of consumers towards online shopping is another factor expected to propel the target market growth in this region.

Increasing demand for advanced cooktops in North America is one of the key factors expected to support revenue growth of the household cooking appliances market. Moreover, the high disposable income of the population and readiness to spend more for smart appliances is expected to fuel target market growth in the region.

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Ovens

Microwave

Conventional

Combination

Cooktops & Cooking Ranges

Gas cooktops

Induction cooktops

Electric cooktops

Others

Specialized Appliances (Rice cookers)

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Online stores

Offline stores

